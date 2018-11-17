West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 West Virginia squares off with Big 12 rival Oklahoma State
No. 9 West Virginia is one game away from a regular season-ending showdown against No. 6 Oklahoma. But before the Mountaineers can think about the Sooners, before they can lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game (with a little help from Iowa State-Texas), they need to handle their business against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been better underdogs than favorites lately, having won two games vs. Texas and Boise State straight up and nearly knocking off the Sooners in the Bedlam rivalry a week ago.
Does Mike Gundy's team have one more upset in them, or can West Virginia take care of business and get a much-needed road win? WVU quarterback Will Grier already has a legendary game-winning drive against the Longhorns under his belt from earlier in November. If this one is close, he may need to pull out another to survive and advance. So expect lots of points in what should be a fun matchup.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WATCH: Temple DB nabs one-handed INT
Temple safety Delvon Randall only needed one hand to grab this pick
-
Missouri at Tennessee pick, live stream
The Tigers and Volunteers will square off on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Week 12: Live updates all Saturday long
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 12 all Saturday long
-
Tennessee vs. Mizzou live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as Tennessee hosts SEC East rival Missouri square at...
-
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 3 Notre Dame defends its perfect season against...
-
The Citadel throws Twitter shade at Bama
FCS shade is the best shade, particularly when it is legitimate