West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

No. 9 West Virginia is one game away from a regular season-ending showdown against No. 6 Oklahoma. But before the Mountaineers can think about the Sooners, before they can lock up a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game (with a little help from Iowa State-Texas), they need to handle their business against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have been better underdogs than favorites lately, having won two games vs. Texas and Boise State straight up and nearly knocking off the Sooners in the Bedlam rivalry a week ago.

Does Mike Gundy's team have one more upset in them, or can West Virginia take care of business and get a much-needed road win? WVU quarterback Will Grier already has a legendary game-winning drive against the Longhorns under his belt from earlier in November. If this one is close, he may need to pull out another to survive and advance. So expect lots of points in what should be a fun matchup.

