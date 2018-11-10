West Virginia vs. TCU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

1st Quarter Recap

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as TCU have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start. After one quarter neither squad has the game in the bag, but TCU lead 3-0. They have been led by Jalen Reagor, who has so far caught 3 passes for 57 yards.

West Virginia and TCU hopped into this contest with previous-game wins. We'll see if West Virginia can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out TCU's positive energy.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for West Virginia. On Saturday they will take on TCU at 1:00 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.

The crowd came for a game last-week contest, and West Virginia and Texas sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but West Virginia snuck past Texas for the 42-41 win. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Will Grier, who passed for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Martell Pettaway, who rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

As for TCU, they had a rough outing against Kansas two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. It was a tight match that could have gone either way, but TCU were the last squad standing with a 14-13 victory over Kansas St. The victory was some much needed relief for TCU as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

The last time the two teams met, West Virginia came up short against TCU, falling 24-31. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.