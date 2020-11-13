The West Virginia Mountaineers and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. West Virginia is 4-3 overall and 4-0 at home, while TCU is 3-3 overall and 2-0 on the road. The two programs have played every year since becoming Big 12 rivals in 2012 and they've split those eight matchups with four wins apiece.

However, West Virginia has won three of the last four and has covered the spread in six of those eight head-to-head meetings. The Mountaineers are favored by three-points in the latest West Virginia vs. TCU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45.

Here are several college football odds for West Virginia vs. TCU:

West Virginia vs. TCU spread: West Virginia -3

West Virginia vs. TCU over-under: 45 points

West Virginia vs. TCU money line: West Virginia -145, TCU +125

What you need to know about TCU



While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders last Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as TCU wrapped it up with a 34-18 win at home. TCU's QB Max Duggan was on fire, accumulating 73 passing yards in addition to rushing for three TDs and 154 yards.

This was the first time Duggan has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. Duggan's sharp performance also set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season. Duggan now leads the team in rushing and rushing touchdowns, and while he hasn't been particularly prolific as a passer, he has done a good job protecting the football with just two interceptions in 161 pass attempts.

What you need to know about West Virginia

Meanwhile, West Virginia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday as the Mountaineers fell 17-13 to the Texas Longhorns. The Mountaineers' only offensive touchdown came from RB Leddie Brown. The junior running back has been one of the top backs in the Big 12 this season with 741 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to go along with 26 catches for 176 yards and two more receiving scores. However, Brown is questionable for Saturday's game because of an undisclosed injury.

The Mountaineers have also fared well against the spread when playing TCU. In fact, West Virginia is 6-1 ATS in their last seven meetings against the Horned Frogs. West Virginia is also 5-1 in their last six games when playing as the favorite.

