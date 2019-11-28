West Virginia vs. TCU odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

It's a battle of Big 12 teams when the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Fort Worth to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Friday. The Mountaineers are 4-7 after losing six of their last seven games, but five of those games were against ranked teams. They did beat then-No. 24 Kansas State on Nov. 16 and fought tough against No. 21 Oklahoma State in a 20-13 loss last week. The Horned Frogs are 5-6 after starting 3-1, but they did give No. 7 Oklahoma a challenge last week in a 28-24 loss. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. ET from Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 13.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. West Virginia odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any West Virginia vs. TCU picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the college football betting lines and trends for West Virginia vs. TCU:

West Virginia vs. TCU spread: TCU -13.5

West Virginia vs. TCU over-under: 43.5

West Virginia vs. TCU money line: Horned Frogs -590, Mountaineers +430

TCU: QB Max Duggan has rushed for at least 70 yards in five of the past six games.

WVU: QB Jarret Doege has thrown for 541 yards and four TDs with no interceptions in two starts.

The model knows the home team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and TCU's offense averages 31.5 points and 417.7 yards per game. Duggan has dealt with a finger injury, but he played against the Sooners. He has thrown for 1,933 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has a big-time target in receiver Jalen Reagor, who averages 15 yards on his 37 catches and has five touchdowns. Duggan has rushed for 532 yards and three TDs, second only to Darius Anderson's 792 yards and six scores, while Sewo Olonilua has 507 yards and seven TDs.

The Horned Frogs are 33rd in the nation in total defense, giving up 345.4 yards per game. Linebacker Garret Wallow is tied for seventh in the nation with 113 tackles and has 3.5 sacks and an interception. Tackle Ross Blacklock also has 3.5 sacks, while Ochaun Mathis has 2.5. The unit has racked up 13 picks, led by safeties Trevon Moehrig with four and Ar'Darius Washington with three. Cornerback Jeff Gladney has batted down 12 passes and picked off one, and safety Vernon Scott has broken up seven passes and has an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Horned Frogs have a balanced team, but that doesn't mean they will cover the West Virginia vs. TCU spread.

The Mountaineers are 14-3 against the spread in their last 17 road games against teams with a losing home record. The Horned Frogs have gone 2-4 in Fort Worth and West Virginia is all about the passing game this season. The Mountaineers average just 72.1 yards on the ground, but they put up 256.9 through the air and average 31.5 points. Doege, a Bowling Green transfer, has taken over at quarterback and has completed 69.4 percent of his passes in two-plus games and threw for 307 yards and a TD in the loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers' defense has produced 31 sacks. Brothers Dante and Darius Stills each have seven sacks from the tackle spots, and five other players have at least two. Cornerback Keith Washington has three picks and nine passes defended.

