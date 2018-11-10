West Virginia vs. TCU updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

Halftime Recap

West Virginia didn't get on the board first, but they have gotten on the board more. They are way out in front at halftime with a 24-3 lead over TCU. Will Grier has led the way so far for West Virginia, as he has passed for 198 yards and 1 touchdown.

West Virginia and TCU hopped into this match with previous-game wins. We'll see if West Virginia can maintain their lead to polish off another win and cancel out TCU's positive energy.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for West Virginia. On Saturday they will take on TCU at 1:00 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.

The crowd came for a game last-week contest, and West Virginia and Texas sure delivered. It was a matchup that couldn't have wound up any closer, but West Virginia snuck past Texas for the 42-41 win. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Will Grier, who passed for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Martell Pettaway, who rushed for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 9 carries.

As for TCU, they had a rough outing against Kansas two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. It was a tight match that could have gone either way, but TCU were the last squad standing with a 14-13 victory over Kansas St. The victory was some much needed relief for TCU as it spelled the end of their three-game losing streak.

The last time the two teams met, West Virginia came up short against TCU, falling 24-31. Maybe West Virginia will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.