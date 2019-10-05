West Virginia vs. Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch West Virginia vs. Texas football game
Who's Playing
West Virginia (home) vs. No. 11 Texas (away)
Current Records: West Virginia 3-1-0; Texas 3-1-0
What to Know
Texas has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Texas and West Virginia at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the game is anything like the 42-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 36-30 two weeks ago. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for Texas as he passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Ehlinger's 73-yard touchdown toss to WR Brennan Eagles in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Meanwhile, West Virginia won the last time they faced Kansas, and things went their way two weeks ago, too. West Virginia managed a 29-24 win over Kansas. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 314.50 on average. On the other hand, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Mountaineers the oomph they need to beat the odds.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.00
Odds
The Longhorns are a big 10-point favorite against the Mountaineers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Texas.
- Nov 03, 2018 - West Virginia 42 vs. Texas 41
- Nov 18, 2017 - Texas 28 vs. West Virginia 14
- Nov 12, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Texas 20
- Nov 14, 2015 - West Virginia 38 vs. Texas 20
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 70 degrees.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Michigan vs. Iowa score, live updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 19 Michigan hosts No. 14 Iowa in a Big Ten showdown
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 6
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 6 of the 2019 college football season
-
Week 6 scores, top 25: Live updates
NCAA football scores, top 25 rankings, highlights and updates from Week 6 of the 2019 season
-
Auburn vs. Florida pick, live stream
The Tigers and Gators will tee it up Saturday afternoon on the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Auburn vs. Florida odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green game...
-
UCF vs. Cincinnati live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates as No. 18 UCF visits Cincinnati for a pivotal AAC game
-
Boise State vs. Air Force live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Boise State vs. Air Force football game on Friday
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game