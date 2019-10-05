West Virginia vs. Texas: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. No. 11 Texas (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 3-1-0; Texas 3-1-0

What to Know

Texas has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Big 12 battle is on tap between Texas and West Virginia at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. If the game is anything like the 42-41 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Longhorns beat Oklahoma State 36-30 two weeks ago. QB Sam Ehlinger had a stellar game for Texas as he passed for 281 yards and four touchdowns. Ehlinger's 73-yard touchdown toss to WR Brennan Eagles in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, West Virginia won the last time they faced Kansas, and things went their way two weeks ago, too. West Virginia managed a 29-24 win over Kansas. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Mountaineers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-1. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Longhorns are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 314.50 on average. On the other hand, the Mountaineers rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 3 on the season. Maybe that strength will give the Mountaineers the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Longhorns are a big 10-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Longhorns as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Texas.

Nov 03, 2018 - West Virginia 42 vs. Texas 41

Nov 18, 2017 - Texas 28 vs. West Virginia 14

Nov 12, 2016 - West Virginia 24 vs. Texas 20

Nov 14, 2015 - West Virginia 38 vs. Texas 20

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 70 degrees.