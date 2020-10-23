The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Mountaineers are 3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. West Virginia enters Saturday's showdown with the 11th-ranked scoring defense, giving up 18.8 points per game this season. Texas Tech, meanwhile, is just 1-4 in its last five games at home.

The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5-points in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54. Before entering any West Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 25-13 on top-rated picks through seven weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $700 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas Tech vs. West Virginia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -3.5

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia over-under: 54 points

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia money line: Texas Tech +140, West Virginia -160

What you need to know about West Virginia

Last Saturday, West Virginia turned the game against the Kansas Jayhawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining Kansas 544 yards to 157. West Virginia took its game against Kansas by a conclusive 38-17 score. Running back Leddie Brown was a one-man wrecking crew for West Virginia, rushing for one TD and 195 yards on 18 carries, in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Brown's 87-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers have also dominated this rivalry of late, winning five of their last six meetings against the Red Raiders. In addition, West Virginia enters Saturday having won four of its last five games overall.

What you need to know about Texas Tech

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders lost to the Iowa State Cyclones on the road by a decisive 31-15 margin. Texas Tech was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Texas Tech, but WR Erik Ezukanma led the way with one touchdown. For the season, Ezukanma has hauled in 21 receptions for 295 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite winning just one game this season, the Red Raiders feature one of the most potent offenses in the nation. In fact, Texas Tech is averaging 451.5 yards per game, which ranks 21st in the country. Running back SaRodorick Thompson has been the catalyst for Texas Tech's offense, carrying the ball 56 times for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

How to make West Virginia vs. Texas Tech picks

The model has simulated Texas Tech vs. West Virginia 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas Tech vs. West Virginia? And which side of the spread hits over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the West Virginia vs. Texas Tech spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.