Who's Playing

Towson @ West Virginia

Current Records: Towson 2-0; West Virginia 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Towson Tigers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Towson beat the Morgan State Bears 29-21 last week.

Meanwhile, the Mountaineers fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Kansas Jayhawks last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 55-42. West Virginia was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 152 yards, and QB JT Daniels, who passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 40 attempts. Daniels' 67-yard touchdown toss to Ford-Wheaton in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Towson's win lifted them to 2-0 while West Virginia's loss dropped them down to 0-2. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if West Virginia bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a big 36.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mountaineers as a 28.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -106

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.