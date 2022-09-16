Who's Playing

Towson @ West Virginia

Current Records: Towson 2-0; West Virginia 0-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Towson Tigers at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Towson should still be riding high after a win, while the Mountaineers will be looking to regain their footing.

West Virginia fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 55-42. West Virginia was up 14 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who caught 11 passes for two TDs and 152 yards, and QB JT Daniels, who passed for three TDs and 359 yards on 40 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Daniels' 67-yard TD bomb to Ford-Wheaton in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Towson netted a 29-21 victory over the Morgan State Bears last week.

West Virginia's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Towson's victory pulled them up to 2-0. A win for West Virginia would reverse both their bad luck and Towson's good luck. We'll see if the Mountaineers manage to pull off that tough task or if the Tigers keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.