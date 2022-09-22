The West Virginia Mountaineers seek just their second road win in the all-time series in 30 years when they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday. West Virginia (1-2) has gone 1-5 in Blacksburg, Va. since posting a 16-7 victory on Sept. 26, 1992, with the only win during that stretch coming in 2002. The Mountaineers improved to 29-23-1 against the Hokies with last season's 27-21 home triumph. West Virginia trounced Towson 65-7 on Saturday for its first win of 2022, while Virginia Tech (2-1) defeated Wofford 27-7 for its second straight victory.

Kickoff at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Mountaineers are 2-point favorites in the latest West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech spread: Mountaineers -2

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech over/under: 50.5 points

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech money line: Mountaineers -125, Hokies +105

WVU: The Mountaineers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five non-conference games

VT: The Hokies are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 contests following a straight-up win

Why West Virginia can cover

The Mountaineers' offense was well-balanced against the Tigers, gaining 316 yards on the ground and 308 through the air. Sophomore Tony Mathis Jr. (104) and freshman CJ Donaldson (101) both ran for more than 100 yards while combining for five touchdowns in the rout. Mathis found the end zone twice after doing so just once in his first 23 contests with West Virginia.

Donaldson, who is listed as a tight end, scored all three of his TDs in the first half, with the first coming on an 82-yard run in the opening quarter that gave the Mountaineers a 21-7 lead. He has reached triple digits in rushing yards twice in three games this season and has recorded for six of West Virginia's 10 rushing TDs. Four different quarterbacks saw action for the Mountaineers on Saturday, with three throwing a touchdown pass and the other running for a score.

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies' defense is ranked third in the nation against the run after they limited Wofford to just 38 rushing yards. Virginia Tech has given up an average of 42 yards per game on the ground this season and also ranks fifth in the country in total yards allowed with an average of 202. Virginia Tech held the Terriers to 199 total yards on Saturday after holding Boston College to 155 in its previous contest.

Quarterback Grant Wells completed 26-of-35 pass attempts against Wofford for 314 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The junior had his second straight performance without an interception after throwing four in the season opener against Old Dominion. Wells hooked up with nine different receivers before being rested while the Hokies had a total of 11 with at least one reception.

