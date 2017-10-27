West Virginia's Mountaineer mascot Troy Clemons arrested on DUI charge

If you were to ask me which college football mascot I thought would be the one to get nailed for a DUI, I would go with Oklahoma State's Pistol Pete. It's not that I have any inside information on Pete's existence, it's just that when you look into those eyes, you see a darkness. There's pain in those eyes. The kind of pain that might cause one to turn to the bottle.

Not too far behind Pete would be West Virginia's Mountaineer, just because drinking seems like something you would do while living in the mountains. And, oh hey, guess what happened.

Mountaineer mascot Troy Clemons was arrested for DUI, according to court records. The Monongalia County Sheriffs Department arrested him on Oct. 27. He was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and released on a personal recognizance bond.

Clemons failed field sobriety tests, and his preliminary breath test had him at a blood-alcohol level of 0.126, which is over the 0.08 legal limit.

Thankfully nobody -- Clemons or otherwise -- was injured.

Following the arrest, West Virginia announced Friday that Clemons would not participate in any activities -- including Saturday's game against Oklahoma State -- while it continues to gather facts on the case.