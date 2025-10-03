The Delaware Blue Hens and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Delaware Stadium on CBS Sports Network. Delaware is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Western Kentucky is 4-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Both teams are unbeaten in conference play. Delaware is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Delaware vs. Western Kentucky odds, and the over/under is 61.5 points. Before making any WKU vs. Delaware picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on WKU vs. Delaware.

Delaware vs. Western Kentucky spread Delaware -2.5 Delaware vs. Western Kentucky over/under 61.5 points Delaware vs. Western Kentucky money line Delaware -141, WKU +118

Why Delaware can cover

The Blue Hens enter this matchup 3-1 overall with a 2-2 mark against the spread. They are coming off a strong two-week stint, easily handling FIU 38-16 and covering as 4.5-point underdogs last week and upsetting UConn as 8.5-point underdog in the prior game.

Quarterback Nick Minicucci is leading the way offensively with 1,065 passing yards and eight touchdown passes to go along with four scores on the ground. WKU, meanwhile, is 0-4 against the spread in its last four as an underdog. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

WKU is 4-1 both straight up and against the spread and also enters this matchup with back-to-back covers. The Hilltoppers beat Missouri State 27-22 last time out and Nevada the prior week and they've jumped out to a 2-0 start in Conference USA play, tying them with Louisiana Tech atop the standings.

The offense can attack in multiple ways with four different players carrying it 16 or more times and six different players with 13 more receptions. Quarterback Maverick McIvor had 1,474 yards and 11 touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Western Kentucky vs. Delaware picks

Delaware vs. Western Kentucky is projected to have 54 combined points.

Delaware is favored to cover the spread.