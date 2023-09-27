Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 1-3, Western Kentucky 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

Western Kentucky will be returning home after a 2-game road trip. They will take on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Western Kentucky scored first but ultimately less than Troy in their match on Saturday. Western Kentucky fell just short of Troy by a score of 27-24.

Western Kentucky's defense made their presence known, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Deante McCray and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Middle Tennessee on Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 31-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Colorado State.

The losing side was boosted by Nicholas Vattiato, who threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Holden Willis, who picked up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The defeat dropped Western Kentucky back to even at 2-2. As for the opposition, Middle Tennessee's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 1-3.

Looking ahead, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points.

Western Kentucky steamrolled past Middle Tennessee in their previous matchup last October by a score of 35-17. Will Western Kentucky repeat their success, or does Middle Tennesseehave a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Kentucky is a solid 7-point favorite against Middle Tennessee, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Middle Tennessee.