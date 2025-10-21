The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-2) travel to play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (4-2) in an Conference USA showdown Tuesday evening on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers had their three-game win streak stopped in their last outing, as Florida International beat them 25-6. Louisiana Tech had their bye last week but lost their previous contest too. On Oct. 9, Kennesaw State topped the Bulldogs 35-7.

Kickoff from the Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana, is at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Bulldogs are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 39-27 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech:

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech spread Bulldogs -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech over/under 49.5 points Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech money line Bulldogs -172, Hilltoppers +143 Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech picks See picks at SportsLine Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Senior quarterback Maverick McIvor leads the conference in passing yards (1,863) and passing touchdowns (12). The Texas native has three games with 200-plus passing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns this season.

Senior receiver Matthew Henry also leads Conference USA in receiving yards (435) with 23 grabs and three touchdowns. The Florida native has gone over 50 receiving yards in three straight games. Western Kentucky goes into this game 3-1 ATS in conference games and 2-1 ATS as the away team. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Louisiana Tech is fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game (146.5), as they have two running backs with 225-plus rushing yards. Sophomore running back Clay Thevenin has a team-high 261 rushing yards and three scores. The Florida native has three games with more than 60 rushing yards.

Junior running back Omiri Wiggins is another force in the backfield, as he's logged 225 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. In his last game, Wiggins had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs are 3-0 ATS as the home team and 5-1 ATS in all games this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 52 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.