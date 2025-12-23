A Tuesday college football bowl tripleheader has the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers taking on Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the middle matchup. It's the 2025 New Orleans Bowl as the former Conference USA rivals will renew acquaintances. WKU (8-4) has dropped back-to-back games, both coming by three points, while Southern Miss (7-5) is on a three-game losing streak. The Hilltoppers are 4-0 all-time versus the Golden Eagles. Blake Anderson, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, will lead Southern Miss both in this game and going forward after Charles Huff left for Memphis.

Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. After opening as slight underdogs, the Golden Eagles are now 1.5-point favorites in the latest Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 58.5. Before making any Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

After simulating Southern Miss vs. Western Kentucky 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (57.5 points).

The Under is 6-3 over the last nine Western Kentucky games, while the Under has also hit in three out of the last four Southern Miss contests. Additionally, facing unfamiliar opponents have trended towards the total not being reached for both programs. The Under is 6-3 over WKU's last nine non-conference games, while it's 5-3 for the Golden Eagles when playing out-of-conference opponents.

While both teams are projected to pile up heavy yardage, that doesn't necessarily mean lots of points due to the turnover factor. The teams are projected to combine for 3.5 turnovers, on average, which stunts many drives. With that, the game is forecasted to hit the Under more than 60% of the time.

