Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky

Last Season Records: Western Kentucky 9-5; Austin Peay 6-5

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play against a Division II opponent, the Austin Peay Governors, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. While the Hilltoppers were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.