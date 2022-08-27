Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ Western Kentucky
Last Season Records: Western Kentucky 9-5; Austin Peay 6-5
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play against a Division II opponent, the Austin Peay Governors, in an early-season tune-up on Saturday at noon ET at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium. While the Hilltoppers were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 9-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.