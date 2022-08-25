The 2022 college football season opens in earnest this week with an intriguing slate. In the midday window on Saturday, the Austin Peay Governors take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a non-conference affair. Austin Peay is transitioning to the ASUN conference beginning in 2022 and coming off a 6-5 showing in 2021. Western Kentucky posted a 9-5 mark last season, reaching the Conference USA title game behind a prolific offense.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Bowling Green. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hilltoppers as 21.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 67.5 in the latest Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky odds.

Now, here are several college football odds and betting lines for WKU vs. Austin Peay:

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky spread: WKU -21.5

Austin Peay vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 67.5 points

AP: The Governors are joining ASUN this season

WK: The Hilltoppers won eight of the last nine games in 2021

Why Austin Peay can cover

The Governors finished the 2021 season on a high note, winning the last three games. Austin Peay also returns a pair of top-flight players to anchor both the offensive and defensive units. Wide receiver Drae McCray is back on offense, and he eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards in 2021. McCray caught 53 passes for 882 yards and eight touchdowns, and he is a preseason All-Conference selection in the ASUN.

On defense, Shamari Simmons is the anchor in the secondary. He produced 50 tackles, four interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 2021, and Simmons is also a preseason All-Conference choice. Austin Peay may also have the edge in the kicking game, with Maddux Trujillo returning to school after breaking the program record for field goal percentage and matching the program record for total field goals during the 2021 campaign.

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has a stout talent advantage against an FCS opponent in this matchup. The Hilltoppers won eight of the last nine games last season, culminating with a 21-point win over Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl. Western Kentucky has made seven bowl appearances in the last eight seasons, with three Conference USA title game appearances over that time.

Western Kentucky's offense is built around the passing game, and the Hilltoppers were in the top two of the country in total yards per game, points per game, passing yards per game, and passing touchdowns in 2021. Austin Reed takes the reins at quarterback after a transfer from West Florida. Reed posted a 22-3 record at the helm at his previous stop, including a 4,000-yard passing season that featured 46 total touchdowns and a Division II national title. Western Kentucky also returns two receivers with more than 675 yards each last season, and Austin Peay traditionally struggles against FBS opponents.

