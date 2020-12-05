The Charlotte 49ers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have tried multiple times to get a game in, including scheduling a matchup for last Tuesday morning. COVID-19 has kept it from happening, but the teams are finally hoping to meet up on Sunday at noon ET at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The 49ers have had six games cancelled or postponed and are 2-3 overall and 1-0 at home, while WKU is 4-6 overall and 1-4 on the road.

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky spread: Charlotte -2

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 46.5 points

Charlotte vs. Western Kentucky money line: Charlotte -125, Western Kentucky 105

What you need to know about Charlotte

The 49ers have been one of the teams impacted the most by COVID-19 schedule changes, so it has been tough to get a read on Will Healy's squad. They lost their first two games, with several weeks in between them, but then won games against North Texas and UTEP. Their last game was a 53-19 loss at Duke.

Quarterback Chris Reynolds has completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. Running backs Tre Harbison III (64-257-4) and Aaron McAllister (37-254-3) have split the carries, while Victor Tucker (22-289-2) has been the top target in the passing game.

What you need to know about Western Kentucky

WKU got off to a slow 2-6 start this season, but at least some of that can be attributed to strength of schedule. WKU played Louisville, Liberty, Marshall and BYU during that stretch. Since then, the Hilltoppers have won two straight, knocking off Southern Mississippi 10-7 and FIU 38-21.

Tyrrell Pigrome has completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards. And while that accuracy isn't incredibly impressive, he's done a great job taking care of the ball -- throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Running back Gaej Walker (116-516-2) paces the ground game. The Hilltoppers have played better on defense recently. WKU has given up 21 or fewer points in four of its last five games, with the exception coming in a 41-10 loss to an explosive BYU squad.

