Jacksonville State will host Western Kentucky in the Conference USA Championship Game on Friday. Five of the previous seven matchups between the programs have been decided by five points or fewer. This will mark the second meeting during the last seven days and the third matchup in the last 14 months between the C-USA programs.

This C-USA title game will be a rematch of last week's thrilling matchup won by Western Kentucky 19-17. Western Kentucky kicker Lucas Carneiro drilled a 50-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give his team the win. This is Western Kentucky's first title game appearance since 2021, and the program is seeking its first conference title since 2016. Western Kentucky could become the first C-USA program to win three conference championships.

Jacksonville State is making its first appearance in a conference title game as a member of the FBS. Jacksonville State won seven conference championships in the previous 10 seasons while the program was a member of the FCS as the Gamecocks captured six OVC titles and won the ASUN title once during that span.

Here is everything you need to know about the C-USA title game this week.

How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State live

Date: Friday, Dec. 6 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: AmFirst Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State: Need to know

Recapping last week's matchup: Jacksonville State came into last week's matchup riding an eight-game winning streak before Western Kentucky snapped it. The Gamecocks took a 17-16 lead with 9:44 remaining when Logan Smothers ran for a 17-yard touchdown. After Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State went three-and-out on back-to-back possessions, the Hilltoppers went on a 10-play, 44-yard drive in less than 2 minutes, which led to a game-winning field goal with 3 seconds remaining. Carneiro made all four of his field goal attempts in the victory.

Jacksonville State has been on a tear: The Gamecocks opened the first month of the season with losses to Coastal Carolina, Louisville and Eastern Michigan before going on an eight-game winning streak to reach the C-USA title game for the first time in program history. Six of Jacksonville State's eight wins during the streak came by double-digits.

Western Kentucky can make history with a win: Western Kentucky can become the first C-USA program to win three titles with a win over Jacksonville State. The Hilltoppers won back-to-back conference titles in 2015 and 2016 under former coach Jeff Brohm. Western Kentucky last played for the C-USA title game in 2021 when the program lost 49-41 to UTSA. The four appearances in the C-USA title game are tied for the most among league members.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State prediction, picks

Jacksonville State looked like the team to beat in C-USA before Western Kentucky ended its eight-game winning streak. Beating a team twice in less than seven days is no easy task, especially when the second matchup is on the road. Jacksonville State is the only team in the FBS with multiple rushers with at least 1,100 yards (Tre Stewart and Tyler Huff). Jacksonville State rides its run game to a win at home over Western Kentucky. Pick: Jax State -4

