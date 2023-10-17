The Jacksonville State Gamecocks host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Conference USA tilt on Tuesday evening. It is the first meeting between the programs since 2003, with WKU leading the all-time series by a 4-1 margin. Western Kentucky is 4-2 overall, including a 2-0 mark against conference opponents, and the Hilltoppers enter on a two-game winning streak. Jacksonville State is 3-1 at home, 5-2 overall, and 3-1 against Conference USA teams.

For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Hilltoppers as 7.5-point favorites for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 60 in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State odds.

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State spread: Western Kentucky -7.5

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 60 points

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State money line: WKU -306, JSU +243

WKU: The Hilltoppers are 4-2 against the spread this season

JSU: The Gamecocks are 4-2-1 against the spread this season

Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers are led by one of the most prolific passing combinations in the country. Senior quarterback Austin Reed led all of FBS with 4,744 passing yards in 2022, and he finished in the top three of the country in total offense (4,970 yards) and passing touchdowns (40). This season, Reed is leading Conference USA with 14 touchdown passes, and he is No. 2 in the conference with 1,665 passing yards.

On the outside, junior wide receiver Malachi Corley is a tremendous force, leading the conference in receptions (101) and receiving yards (1295) in 2022. He is also in the top three of the conference with 37 catches for 538 yards so far this season. That duo leads Western Kentucky to the No. 1 passing offense in Conference USA, generating almost 290 yards per game, and the Hilltoppers are averaging 32.2 points per game. Western Kentucky is also generating 390 total yards per contest, and the Hilltoppers are 4-1 all-time against Jacksonville State. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

The Gamecocks clearly bring the better defensive projection into this matchup. Jacksonville State is No. 2 in Conference USA in scoring defense, giving up only 19.4 points per game this season. The Gamecocks are also No. 2 in the conference in giving up fewer than 365 total yards per game, and Jacksonville State is potent in run defense. Jacksonville State is giving up only 131.6 rushing yards per game to go along with the conference's best mark in yards per carry allowed (3.0).

WKU struggles to run the ball on offense, averaging only 102.2 rushing yards per game, and Jacksonville State is well-suited to slow the passing game. Jacksonville State has allowed only eight touchdown passes compared to ten interceptions this season. The Gamecocks also lead Conference USA with 24 sacks, and Jacksonville State is in the top 30 of the country in allowing 4.8 yards per play. With Western Kentucky ranking last in Conference USA in total defense and passing defense and Jacksonville State playing at home, there are plenty of advantages to be found. See which team to pick here.

