Three FBS games are on the schedule for Tuesday evening, including an intriguing matchup in Jacksonville, Ala. Burgess-Snow Field hosts a battle between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. WKU is 4-2 overall and 2-0 against Conference USA foes this season. Jacksonville State is 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, with the only conference loss coming against unbeaten Liberty a week ago.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Hilltoppers as 7-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 61 in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State odds. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. Western Kentucky picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jacksonville State vs. WKU and identified its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for WKU vs. Jacksonville State:

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State spread: Western Kentucky -7

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State over/under: 61 points

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State money line: WKU -278, JSU +222

WKU: The Hilltoppers are 4-2 against the spread this season

JSU: The Gamecocks are 4-2-1 against the spread this season

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State picks:

Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers are led by one of the most prolific passing combinations in the country. Senior quarterback Austin Reed led all of FBS with 4,744 passing yards in 2022, and he finished in the top three of the country in total offense (4,970 yards) and passing touchdowns (40). This season, Reed is leading Conference USA with 14 touchdown passes, and he is No. 2 in the conference with 1,665 passing yards.

On the outside, junior wide receiver Malachi Corley is a tremendous force, leading the conference in receptions (101) and receiving yards (1295) in 2022. He is also in the top three of the conference with 37 catches for 538 yards so far this season. That duo leads Western Kentucky to the No. 1 passing offense in Conference USA, generating almost 290 yards per game, and the Hilltoppers are averaging 32.2 points per game. Western Kentucky is also generating 390 total yards per contest, and the Hilltoppers are 4-1 all-time against Jacksonville State. See which team to pick here.

Why Jacksonville State can cover

Jacksonville State is playing well on defense this season, but this is also a friendly offensive matchup for the Gamecocks. Western Kentucky enters this matchup dead-last among Conference USA teams in total yards allowed per game (460.2) and passing yards allowed per game (266.2) this season. Opponents are also averaging 4.8 yards per rush attempt against the Hilltoppers, and Western Kentucky is second-worst in the conference in yielding 29 points per contest on defense.

Jacksonville State's offense leads Conference USA with 17 rushing touchdowns, and the Gamecocks are averaging 204 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per rush attempt. Jacksonville State is also in the top four of the conference with 28 points per game, and the Gamecocks are well above-average in converting 37.5% of third down chances. With a defense that is allowing fewer than 20 points per game and home-field advantage, Jacksonville State projects to be dangerous in this spot. See which team to pick here.

