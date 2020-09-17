Who's Playing

Liberty @ Western Kentucky

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. While Liberty was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5. WKU was 9-4 last season and is coming off of a 35-21 loss against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Flames were 19th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 27 overall (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for Liberty, WKU was 12th best in the nation (top 9%) in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11.

The Liberty sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 14-point favorite against the Flames, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.