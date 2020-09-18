The Liberty Flames will take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at noon ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. It's the first time these programs have gone head-to-head and both teams are coming off bowl wins last season with Liberty winning the AutoNation Cure Bowl over Georgia Southern and Western Kentucky winning the First Responder Bowl over Western Michigan.

The Hilltoppers are favored by 14 points in the latest Western Kentucky vs. Liberty odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52.

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty spread: Western Kentucky -14

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty over-under: 52 points

Western Kentucky vs. Liberty money line: Western Kentucky -600, Liberty +450

Why Western Kentucky can cover

WKU was 9-4 last year and is coming off of a 35-21 defeat against the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. The Hilltoppers did manage to force a couple turnovers in that game and being on the winning side of the turnover margin will be critical against Liberty. The Flames only lost the turnover battle four times last season.

Former Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome struggled against the speed of the Louisville defense, completing just 10 of 23 passes for 129 yards. However, he didn't turn the ball over and he had 68 yards rushing in the game. His athleticism could be an issue for Liberty.

Why Liberty can cover

The Flames were on the positive side of .500 (8-5) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Liberty is dealing with a lot of turnover as they'll have to replace their starting quarterback, a 1,000-yard rusher and a 1,000-yard receiver. However, Joshua Mack ran for 792 yards and seven touchdowns as the No. 2 back last year and D.J. Stubbs had 32 catches for 401 yards and three touchdowns and he'll be back in the lineup.

A couple defensive stats from last season to keep an eye on: The Hilltoppers were 12th best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 11. Less enviably, Liberty was 19th worst when it came to passing touchdowns allowed last season, with the team giving up 27 overall.

