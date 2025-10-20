College football action heats up on CBS Sports Network this week, with six games across five days set to deliver crucial conference clashes and high-stakes matchups.

The Week 9 slate opens Tuesday night in Ruston where Louisiana Tech hosts Western Kentucky in a pivotal Conference USA battle. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Bulldogs' top-ranked defense looking to contain a Hilltoppers offense.

Wednesday night, Missouri State makes its first-ever trip to New Mexico State, where the Aggies aim to remain undefeated at home for the first time in more than 20 years. The Bears are chasing back-to-back wins as an FBS program for the first time.

Friday brings a Mountain West matchup as Boise State travels to Nevada. Broncos sophomore Dylan Riley, averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game, will challenge a Wolf Pack defense still seeking its first FBS victory.

Saturday opens with Ohio visiting Eastern Michigan in a MAC showdown. Later that afternoon, Navy, the last unbeaten in the Group of Six, hosts Florida Atlantic as the Midshipmen aim to extend their perfect start behind a dominant rushing attack. The week closes Saturday evening with Colorado State traveling to take on Wyoming in the Border War.

CBS Sports Network will carry all six games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 9 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Joe Aillet Stadium -- Ruston, Louisiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Louisiana Tech -3.5 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

A key C-USA matchup takes center stage at Joe Aillet Stadium, where Louisiana Tech (4-2) hosts Western Kentucky (5-2) on Tuesday night. Both teams enter coming off a loss and are trying to keep pace in the conference standings. The Hilltoppers' offense stalled in a loss to Florida International last week, marking their fewest points scored (6) against a non-Power Four opponent since November 2020. The Bulldogs own the top scoring defense in C-USA, holding opponents to 17.2 points per contest and will look to lean on that unit with an offense that also sputtered and found the end zone just once in a loss at Kennesaw State back in Week 7.

Missouri State vs. New Mexico State

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Missouri State -1.5 | Will the Bears cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

Can Missouri State (3-3) make it back-to-back wins for the first time as an FBS member? Or will New Mexico State (3-3) stay perfect at home on Wednesday night? The Aggies can move to 4-0 in Las Cruces for the first time in more than 20 years with a win in the first-ever meeting against the Bears. Missouri State's quarterback situation remains in flux, with starter Jacob Clark still considered day-to-day, according to coach Ryan Beard. True freshman Deuce Bailey could get his second consecutive start after throwing for 278 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground in a win at Middle Tennessee in Week 7.

Boise State vs. Nevada

Date: Friday, Oct. 24 | Time: 10 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Boise State -21.5 | Will the Broncos cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

One of the top running backs in the country will be on display when Dylan Riley and Boise State (5-2) travel to face Nevada (1-5) on Friday night. The Broncos sophomore is averaging nearly 100 rushing yards per game while posting an impressive 8.8 yards per attempt -- second-most in the FBS among backs with at least 60 carries. That's troubling news for the Wolf Pack, who are surrendering 156.7 rushing yards per game and are still searching for their first FBS win this season.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Rynearson Stadium -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Ohio -12.5 | Will the Bobcats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

One of the top scoring offenses in the MAC gets a chance to feast on one of the league's more vulnerable defenses to open Saturday's action when Ohio (4-3) visits Eastern Michigan (2-6). Led by quarterback Parker Navarro and running back Sieh Bangura, the Bobcats rank second in the conference in scoring (29.4 points per game) while averaging 6.28 yards per play. The Eagles are near the bottom defensively, allowing 6.62 yards per play -- the worst mark in the MAC.

Florida Atlantic vs. Navy

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Location: Navy - Marine Corps Memorial Stadium -- Annapolis, Maryland

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Navy -15.5 | Will the Midshipmen cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

Navy (6-0) -- the lone unbeaten left in the Group of Six -- looks to keep its perfect season alive Saturday against Florida Atlantic (3-4). The Midshipmen started 6-0 last year before consecutive losses ended their College Football Playoff hopes. Quarterback Blake Horvath leads the nation's top rushing offense, averaging 305 yards per game with three players topping 40 yards per contest on the ground.

Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Wyoming -6 | Will the Cowboys cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 9 projections here

Colorado State (2-5) begins a new chapter under interim coach Tyson Summers after Jay Norvell was fired Sunday, matching the worst start of his four-year tenure. The Rams make the short trip north to Wyoming (3-4) in the Border War, with both teams looking to rebound after dropping four of their past five games. The Cowboys have won seven of the last nine meetings but are aiming to avoid back-to-back losses to Colorado State for the first time since 2015.