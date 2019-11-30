Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Western Kentucky (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Middle Tenn. 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are heading back home. WKU and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU will be seeking to avenge the 29-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 2 of last year.

The Hilltoppers didn't have too much trouble with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles last week as they won 28-10. The team ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

WKU's defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of DB Antwon Kincade with 13:34 remaining in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, everything went Middle Tenn.'s way against the Old Dominion Monarchs as they made off with a 38-17 win. Middle Tenn. QB Asher O'Hara did work as he picked up 78 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped WKU to 7-4 and Middle Tenn. to 4-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hilltoppers rank 19th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 191.4 on average. Less enviably, the Blue Raiders are 16th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 458 on average. So the Middle Tenn. squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 9-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Western Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Middle Tenn.