Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tenn.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Middle Tenn. football game
Who's Playing
Western Kentucky (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)
Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Middle Tenn. 4-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are heading back home. WKU and the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU will be seeking to avenge the 29-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 2 of last year.
While not quite a landslide, the game between the Hilltoppers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Hilltoppers wrapped it up with a 28-10 victory. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.
The Hilltoppers' defense was a presence, and it collected one interception and three fumbles. That interception came courtesy of DB Antwon Kincade with 13:34 remaining in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. made easy work of the Old Dominion Monarchs and carried off a 38-17 win. Middle Tenn. QB Asher O'Hara did work as he picked up 78 yards on the ground on 14 carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped WKU to 7-4 and Middle Tenn. to 4-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hilltoppers enter the matchup with only 191.4 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Blue Raiders are 17th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 458 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Blue Raiders.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Hilltoppers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders.
Over/Under: 50
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Western Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Middle Tenn.
- Nov 02, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 29 vs. Western Kentucky 10
- Nov 17, 2017 - Western Kentucky 41 vs. Middle Tenn. 38
- Oct 15, 2016 - Western Kentucky 44 vs. Middle Tenn. 43
- Oct 10, 2015 - Western Kentucky 58 vs. Middle Tenn. 28
