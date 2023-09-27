A Conference USA tilt features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3) traveling to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) on Thursday night. The Blue Raiders have struggled out of the gate. In Week 4, MTSU fell to Colorado State 31-23. After a 2-0 start, WKU is on a two-game skid. Last week, Troy outlasted the Hilltoppers 27-24.

Kickoff from Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are 5.5-point favorites in the MTSU vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points is 60.

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky spread: Hilltoppers -5.5

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 60 points

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky money line: Hilltoppers -235, Blue Raiders +192

MTSU: Has hit the 1Q money line in five of last 11 games

WKU: Have gone Under the game point total in four of last five

Middle Tennessee vs. Western Kentucky live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Through four games, Western Kentucky's offense has been productive. The Hilltoppers are ranked second in Conference USA in scoring (31.8), fourth in total offense (367.5) and first in passing (283.3). This unit has scored 40-plus points in two games thus far. Senior quarterback Austin Reed is one of the main reasons this offense is on fire to start the campaign.

The Florida native owns a lighting quick release with superb ball placement. Reed has the arm strength to rifle the ball into tight windows on all three levels of the field. He's currently first in Conference USA in passing yards (1,071) and passing yards per game (267.8) with nine passing scores. In his last outing against Troy, Reed went 24 of 40 with 275 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Why Middle Tennessee can cover

The Blue Raiders will also trot out an effective offense. MTSU likes to air it out and will take their shots downfield. They head into this matchup fifth in the conference in total offense (358.5) and fourth in pass offense (230.5). Sophomore quarterback Nicholas Vattiato plays with terrific rhythm and pace within the offense. Vattiato is completing 70% of his throws for 916 yards and seven passing touchdowns.

In the Week 4 loss to Colorado State, the Florida native went 30 of 41 for 279 yards and two passing scores. Sophomore receiver Elijah Metcalf is a shifty slot weapon. Metcalf has a good rapport with Vattiato, which has been on display. He leads the team in receptions (22) and receiving yards (192). Last week, Metcalf had 11 catches for 95 yards and one score.

