The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Old Dominion Monarchs will head to Charlotte, N.C., for the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday. The game was previously known as the Bahamas Bowl but was moved to Jerry Richardson Stadium because of renovations to the venue in Nassau. WKU (7-5) finished fourth in Conference USA and won three of their final four games, while the Monarchs (6-6) finished third in the Sun Belt. The Hilltoppers have won six of seven meetings between the former C-USA foes.

WKU vs. ODU spread: Monarchs -4.5

WKU vs. ODU over/under: 51.5 points

WKU vs. ODU money line: Hilltoppers +162, Monarchs -195

WKU: Austin Reed has at least 250 passing yards in 10 of 12 games.

ODU: Allowed more than 250 passing yards in three of their past nine.

Why Old Dominion can cover

The Monarchs have kept nearly every game close, faced a tough schedule, and could be more motivated. Their first bowl appearance and only victory came in the Bahamas Bowl. Five of their six losses were within one score, including a 30-27 loss to James Madison. ODU has a balanced offense run by quarterback Grant Wilson and faces a Hilltoppers defense that allows 428 yards (117th in FBS), 189.8 rushing yards (123rd) and 28.2 points (88th) per game.

Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards and 16 touchdowns, but the running game should be the key Monday. Monarchs running backs Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks have combined for 1,146 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and Calloway averages 7.6 yards per carry. Receivers Reymello Murphy and Kelby Williams both average more than 18 yards per reception, combining for 923 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Western Kentucky cover

The Hilltoppers have an average winning margin of 19 points in going 6-1 against ODU. They come off a 41-28 victory against Florida International where quarterback Austin Reed threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Reed leads a WKU offense that averages 286 passing yards per game, 19th-most in the nation. The Hilltoppers score 29.8 points per game while the Monarchs average 22.9. All-CUSA receiver Malachi Corley is expected to play on Monday.

Reed has thrown for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns, and Corley has been his top option. Corley is a strong draft prospect and is shunning the advice of some to play in the game. He has 75 catches for 958 yards and a CUSA-leading 11 touchdowns. The Monarchs can't rush the passer or protect their own, posting just 15 sacks while yielding 61, five more than any other FBS team. See which team to pick here.

