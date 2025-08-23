College football is back and with it comes the return of Conference USA action. Two of the league's top returning programs face off Saturday in an intriguing Week 0 class between Western Kentucky and Sam Houston.

Western Kentucky is looking to make it back to the C-USA Championship Game for a second consecutive season after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 6-2 mark in league play. That record included a Week 8 win against Sam Houston.

The Bearkats, meanwhile, are looking to build off of a breakout 10-3 campaign. It was a complete 180-degree turn for Sam Houston, which went 3-9 in 2023. That's impressive progress for a program that is just three years removed from its transition from the FCS to the FBS level.

The Bearkats won nine games in the regular season -- more than Western Kentucky -- and finished with an identical 6-2 record in conference play, though the Hilltoppers won the tiebreaker. Sam Houston capped it all with a 31-26 win against Georgia Southern in the New Orleans Bowl, marking its first postseason win since transitioning to the FBS.

How to watch Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston live

Date: Saturday, Aug. 23 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Houchens Industries - L.T. Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston: Need to know

Phil Longo era begins: Sam Houston lost longtime coach K.C. Keeler to Temple after a successful 9-3 2024 season in just the program's second year at the FBS level. The Bearkats replaced Keeler with veteran offensive coordinator and former La Salle coach Phil Longo. Longo actually made a name for himself as Sam Houston's offensive play-caller from 2014-16, where he put his own spin on the air raid attack. He parlayed his success with the Bearkats into an opportunity at Ole Miss and also served as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina (2019-22) and Wisconsin (2023-24).

McIvor debuts for WKU: Western Kentucky has led Conference USA in passing each season since 2021. That trend could continue this year after the Hilltoppers landed a commitment from Abilene Christian quarterback transfer Maverick McIvor. McIvor, who also has Power Four experience after spending the first three years of his career at Texas Tech, was a first-team All-UAC selection last season after throwing for 3,847 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Can Western Kentucky break through?: Western Kentucky has enjoyed plenty of successful seasons under coach Tyson Helton. The Hilltoppers have won at least eight games in all but one season since 2019 and they've made a bowl appearance in six straight seasons. They've also qualified for the C-USA Championship Game twice under Helton, though they have yet to win a championship. WKU wants to change that this season. Sam Houston is a tough first test. The Bearkats have acclimated well to the FBS level and, though Conference USA didn't release a preseason poll, most projections have them finishing well within the top half of the league.

Western Kentucky vs. Sam Houston prediction, pick

Western Kentucky has pretty high hopes in 2025, with an experienced roster and a flashy new quarterback via the transfer portal. But Sam Houston presents a big first challenge, and it's never easy to open the year against a conference opponent. Given both Helton and Longo's offensive backgrounds, expect a lot of points to be scored. Western Kentucky covers in a shootout, but just barely.

