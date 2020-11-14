Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Southern Miss 2-5; Western Kentucky 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are heading back home. The Hilltoppers and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium. WKU has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Southern Miss is surely hoping to exploit.

Last week, WKU was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Florida Atlantic Owls 10-6.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss beat the North Alabama Lions 24-13 last week.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Hilltoppers are now 2-6 while the Golden Eagles sit at 2-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: WKU ranks 12th in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 179.8 on average. Less enviably, Southern Miss is seventh worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 22 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens-Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hilltoppers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won both of the games they've played against Southern Miss in the last six years.