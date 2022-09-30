Who's Playing

Troy @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Troy 2-2; Western Kentucky 3-1

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will play host again and welcome the Troy Trojans to Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hilltoppers kept a clean sheet against the FIU Panthers last week and took the matchup 73 to nothing. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 42 to nothing. WKU's QB Austin Reed was on fire, passing for five TDs and 381 yards on 35 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Reed's 76-yard TD bomb to WR Malachi Corley in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Troy turned the game against the Marshall Thundering Herd into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 421 yards to 169. Troy beat Marshall 16-7 last week.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Brooks Buce delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

WKU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Hilltoppers are now 3-1 while the Trojans sit at 2-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: WKU ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 15 on the season. Troy has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 343.3 passing yards per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a 5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.