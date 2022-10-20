The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UAB Blazers will try to keep pace with the leaders in the Conference USA standings when the teams collide on Friday at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Both the Hilltoppers (4-3, 2-1 in C-USA) and Blazers (4-2, 2-1) are tied for third place in the conference, one game behind co-leaders UTSA and North Texas, who square off on Saturday. WKU is coming off a 35-17 victory over Middle Tennessee State, which ended a two-game losing streak, while UAB has won back-to-back games over MTSU and Charlotte.

Kickoff is 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Hilltoppers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Western Kentucky vs. UAB odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5.

Western Kentucky vs. UAB spread: Hilltoppers -1.5

Western Kentucky vs. UAB over/under: 57.5 points

Western Kentucky vs. UAB money line: Hilltoppers -125, Blazers -105

WKU: QB Austin Reed is fifth in the FBS in total offense (352.4 yards per game).

UAB: RB DeWayne McBride leads the country in rushing yards per game (155.6).

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Western Kentucky has one of the top passing offenses in the country. Led by quarterback Austin Reed, the Hilltoppers average 344.7 passing yards per game, which leads the conference and ranks sixth in the nation. Reed is fifth in the FBS in total offense (352.4 yards per game).

In addition, the defense has been excellent at forcing turnovers this season. WKU has 17 takeaways, which ranks second in the country, behind only Liberty (18). The ability to force turnovers has helped the Hilltoppers build a +5 turnover margin this season, which is 20th in the nation.

Why UAB can cover

DeWayne McBride is having one of the best seasons by a running back in the country. A 5-foot-11 junior from Starke, Fla., McBride leads the FBS in rushing yards per game (155.6) and has 778 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He also is the national leader in career yards per carry (7.1).

In addition, UAB has a pass defense to slow Western Kentucky's offense. The Blazers rank third in the country in team passing efficiency defense (97.42), behind only Illinois and Iowa. They also allow just 176.2 passing yards per game, which leads the conference and is 15th in the nation.

