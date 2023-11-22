Halftime Report

Bowling Green is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front with a 31-3 lead over Western Michigan.

If Bowling Green keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, Western Michigan will have to make due with a 4-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-5, Western Michigan 4-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.90

What to Know

Western Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Western Michigan Broncos and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Tuesday was a slow day for Western Michigan as the team failed to score. Their painful 24-0 loss to Northern Illinois might stick with them for a while. Having soared to a lofty 38 points in the game before, Western Michigan's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Broncos weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 24 rushing yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Northern Illinois rushed for 287.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They and Toledo were almost perfectly matched up, but Bowling Green suffered an agonizing 32-31 loss. The defeat came about despite Bowling Green having been up 18 in the second quarter.

Despite their defeat, Bowling Green saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Harold Fannin Jr., who picked up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Taron Keith was another key contributor, gaining 115 total yards and a touchdown.

Western Michigan's win bumped their season record to 4-7 while Northern Illinois' loss dropped theirs to 5-6.

In addition to losing their last games, Western Michigan and Bowling Green failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the match is expected to be close, with Bowling Green going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 7-4 and Western Michigan is 4-3.

Western Michigan came up short against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 13-9. Will Western Michigan have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other college football content.

Odds

Bowling Green is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan and Bowling Green both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Nov 02, 2022 - Bowling Green 13 vs. Western Michigan 9

Oct 26, 2019 - Western Michigan 49 vs. Bowling Green 10

Oct 13, 2018 - Western Michigan 42 vs. Bowling Green 35

Nov 11, 2015 - Bowling Green 41 vs. Western Michigan 27

Injury Report for Western Michigan

Injury Report for Bowling Green

Terion Stewart: questionable (Leg)

Finn Hogan: questionable (Undisclosed)

No Injury Information