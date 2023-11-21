Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-5, Western Michigan 4-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

A Mid American battle is on tap between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Western Michigan Broncos at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Waldo Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Bowling Green unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They and Toledo were almost perfectly matched up, but Bowling Green suffered an agonizing 32-31 loss. The loss came about despite Bowling Green having been up 18 in the second quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Harold Fannin Jr., who picked up 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Taron Keith, who gained 115 total yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday just wasn't the day for Western Michigan's offense. They suffered a grim 24-0 defeat to Northern Illinois. Having soared to a lofty 38 points in the game before, Western Michigan's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Broncos weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 24 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Northern Illinois rushed for 287.

Bowling Green's defeat dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Western Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 13-9 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Western Michigan and Bowling Green both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.