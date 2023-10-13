Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Western Michigan Broncos

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 5-1, Western Michigan 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Miami of Ohio is 0-4 against Western Michigan since October of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Miami of Ohio RedHawks will head out on the road to face off against the Western Michigan Broncos at 3:30 p.m. ET at Waldo Stadium. Miami of Ohio is coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Last Saturday, Miami of Ohio got themselves on the board against Bowling Green, but Bowling Green never followed suit. They claimed a resounding 27-0 victory over the Falcons at home.

Kenny Tracy and Brett Gabbert were among the main playmakers for Miami of Ohio as the former gained 110 total yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns while completing 83.3% of his passes.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan couldn't handle Mississippi State on Saturday and fell 41-28.

Hayden Wolff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns while completing 77.1% of his passes.

Miami of Ohio's victory was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-1. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 36.8 points per game. Western Michigan's loss was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 2-4.

While only Miami of Ohio took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The RedHawks have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 174 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Broncos struggle in that department as they've been averaging 172 per game. With these two offensive powerhouses taking on one another, the defenses are going to have their work cut out for them. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Miami of Ohio is a big 8.5-point favorite against Western Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Series History

Western Michigan has won all of the games they've played against Miami of Ohio in the last 8 years.