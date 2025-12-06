The Miami (OH) RedHawks will look to win their second MAC title in three years when they battle the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday in the 2025 MAC Championship Game. Miami is coming off a 45-24 win over Ball State on Nov. 29, while Western Michigan downed Eastern Michigan 31-21 on Nov. 25. The RedHawks (7-5, 6-2 MAC), who won the tie-breakers with Ohio and Toledo, are making their eighth MAC title game appearance. The Broncos (8-4, 7-1 MAC), who are in the title game for the first time since 2016, are making their fourth appearance overall. Miami is 8-4 against the spread this season and Western Michigan is 9-3 ATS.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is at noon ET. The Broncos are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Western Michigan odds, down one point from the opening odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. Miami:

Miami vs. Western Michigan spread Western Michigan -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. Western Michigan over/under 43.5 points Miami vs. Western Michigan money line Western Michigan -123, Miami +103 Miami vs. Western Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Miami vs. Western Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (43.5). The RedHawks have gone over the total in four of the last six games, while the Broncos have gone over the total in four of their last five. The teams have also gone over in each of the last two meetings.

The model projects Miami quarterback Henry Hesson, who has stepped in after Dequan Finn left the program in November to prepare for the NFL Draft, to register more than 225 yards passing with two touchdowns, while Western Michigan quarterback Broc Lowry will be a dual threat. He is projected to pass for more than 150 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for more than 50 yards and a score. The teams combine for 45 points as the Over hits in more than 50% of simulations.

