Mid-American Conference rivals kick off their coronavirus-shortened regular season when the Western Michigan Broncos take on the Akron Zips in a MACtion showdown on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the schools since 2017, when Akron posted a 14-13 win at Kalamazoo, Mich. Western Michigan leads the all-time series 14-5, including a 6-2 edge in games played at Akron. The teams last met in Akron on Oct. 15, 2016.

Kickoff from InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field in Akron, Ohio, is set for 6 p.m. ET. Western Michigan has won three of the last five meetings with Akron, outscoring the Zips 216-82 during that stretch. The Broncos are 18-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Akron odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54. Before making any Akron vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the MACtion college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Western Michigan vs. Akron. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Akron vs. Western Michigan:

Western Michigan vs. Akron spread: Western Michigan -18

Western Michigan vs. Akron over-under: 54 points

Western Michigan vs. Akron money line: Western Michigan -900, Akron +600

WMU: WR Skyy Moore is the top returning player on offense with 802 yards receiving as a freshman in 2019

AKR: Coach Tom Arth is 4-3 in season openers, including 2-0 at home

Why Western Michigan can cover

Redshirt sophomore Kaleb Eleby is the projected starter at quarterback heading into the season. Eleby redshirted last season with Jon Wassink back healthy for the entire 2019 year. Eleby played in five games, starting in four, during the 2018 campaign. He threw for 1,092 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for three. Eleby finished the season with a 62.6 completion percentage.

In the backfield for the Broncos will be sophomore running back Sean Tyler, who rushed for 390 yards on 68 carries, averaging a team-high 5.7 yards per carry. Tyler found the end zone five times on the ground. He also caught six passes for 45 yards. Tyler finished 2019 ranked second among MAC freshmen in rushing touchdowns and was ninth among all MAC running backs in yards per carry.

Why Akron can cover

Despite that, the Broncos are not a lock to cover the Western Michigan vs. Akron spread. That's because Zips redshirt senior quarterback Kato Nelson returns. In 10 starts last year, he completed 150 of 279 passes (53.8 percent) for 1,822 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was picked off six times, but had a rating of 117.3. He also rushed for 116 yards, including a long of 17 yards.

Defensively, redshirt junior linebacker Bubba Arslanian is the team's top returning tackler. He was second in tackles last season with 125, including 51 solo, with two sacks for 14 yards. He also had two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He played in all 12 games, including seven starts. He ranked No. 9 nationally in total tackles at 10.4 per game. He had a career-best 19 tackles against Bowling Green.

