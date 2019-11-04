Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

The Ball State Cardinals and Western Michigan Broncos battle in a key MACtion showdown on Tuesday. The Cardinals (4-4), who lead the MAC West at 3-1, are looking for their first division title since 2008, while the Broncos (5-4) are looking for their first division crown since 2016. Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo is set for 8 p.m. ET. Ball State, Western Michigan and Central Michigan are all within one-half game of one another for the top spot in the West. The Broncos are seven-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 63. Before making any Ball State vs. Western Michigan picks of your own, see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Western Michigan comes into the contest winners of two of its past three games, including a 49-10 Week 9 victory over Bowling Green. The Broncos have had a winning season in four of the past five years and have been at least .500 in each.

Senior quarterback Jon Wassink leads the Broncos' passing attack, completing 169-of-280 attempts for 2,273 yards and 16 touchdowns. This is the second year in a row Wassink has thrown for 16 scores. Senior running back LeVante Bellamy, meanwhile, is one of the nation's best at his position. He enters this matchup with an impressive 1,055 yards and 17 touchdowns on 168 carries this season.

That's because the Cardinals have played well on the road so far this season, going 2-1 with wins at Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan. One of the reasons for that success is that they have played smart and limited their penalties. While Ball State has been penalized 45 times for 402 yards, Western Michigan has been flagged 66 times for 620 yards.

Ball State is 4-0 against the spread versus teams with a winning record this season. Offensively, the Cardinals are paced by senior quarterback Drew Plitt, who has completed 168-of-259 passes for 259 yards and 17 touchdowns. In last year's matchup, Plitt shredded the Broncos' defense, completing 21-of-26 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

