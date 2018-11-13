Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from model on 23-10 roll

An intriguing MAC matchup kicks off Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET when the Ball State Cardinals host the Western Michigan Broncos. Both squads should be well-rested coming off their bye weeks. Last time out, Western Michigan lost to Ohio, 59-14, while Ball State was downed by Toledo 45-13. At 6-4, the Broncos are hoping to improve their bowl bid, while the 3-7 Cardinals look to play spoiler. Western Michigan is a 7.5-point road favorite and the Over-Under is 54.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds. Before you make any Western Michigan vs. Ball State picks for Tuesday's MACtion, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Western Michigan will likely start freshman quarterback Kaleb Eleby again after a season-ending ankle injury derailed Jon Wassink's impressive 2018 campaign. The backup signal caller has played in two games, completing just over 70 percent of his passes for 445 yards and three touchdowns. You can bet Eleby will be targeting top wideout D'Wayne Eskridge often. The 5-foot-9 junior is a speed-burner who nets 20.6 yards per catch. He's amassed 577 receiving yards and three scores this season.

Eleby will be counting on the Broncos' strong ground game to take pressure off. Lead rusher LeVante Bellamy is averaging 6.5 yards per carry on his team-high 907 rushing yards and has found pay dirt six times.

But just because the Broncos are balanced offensively doesn't mean they'll cover more than a touchdown on the road, especially since they've covered just one of their last seven MAC games.

The model also knows Ball State backup QB Drew Plitt has thrown for 575 yards and two touchdowns in limited action, and he'll be ready if starter Riley Neal (knee) can't play. Plitt will look for big-play threat Riley Miller (713 receiving yards, 5 TDs). Cardinals leading rusher James Gilbert (back) hopes to return from a one-game absence.

If Gilbert comes back, the Cardinals will look a lot different than they did last week. Gilbert averaged 5.8 yards per carry last time out and has five scores this season. There are reports he won't start, but will work behind Malik Dunner (4.6 yards per carry) and freshman Will Jones (7.3). Regardless of who gets the rock, this is Ball State's final home game, and the Cardinals are sure to put forth a huge effort in front of the Scheumann Stadium crowd.

