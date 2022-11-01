Wednesday night MACtion features Western Michigan (3-5) heading over to play Bowling Green (4-4). The Broncos ended their two-game skid last week. On Oct. 22, Western Michigan beat Miami (Ohio) 16-10. Meanwhile, Bowling Green has won two straight. In Week 9, the Falcons outlasted Central Michigan 34-18.

Kickoff from Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green is set for 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Falcons at -4 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under for total points is 47. Before locking in any Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan picks or MACtion predictions, you need to see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green spread: Falcons -4

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green over/under: 47 points

Western Michigan vs. Bowling Green money line: Falcons -205, Broncos +170

WMU: Broncos are 5-1 ATS in their last six Wednesday games

BGSU: Over is 5-0 in Falcons' last five games following an ATS win

Why Bowling Green can cover

Senior quarterback Matt McDonald is the signal caller for the Falcons' offense. McDonald owns the arm strength and accuracy to spray the ball all over the field. The California native plays with good rhythm and has kept the offense ahead of the chains. He is sixth in the MAC in passing yards (1,620) but tied for second in passing touchdowns (16). On Oct. 22, he went 18 of 21 for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Odieu Hiliare has the speed to take the top off the defense. Hiliare has flashed deep speed and strong hands to grab the ball out of the air. The Florida native leads the team in catches (26) and receiving yards (375) with four scores. On Oct. 22, he snagged four receptions for 105 yards.

Why Western Michigan can cover

There are two terrific runners in this backfield. They each provide the Broncos' offense with a different element. Junior Sean Tyler is evasive and shifty as a ball carrier along with superb foot quickness. Tyler can also make plays in the passing game. The Illinois native is leading the team with 121 rushes for 529 yards and four touchdowns. Tyler has also grabbed 11 passes for 111 yards.

Senior running back La'Darius Jefferson (questionable, shoulder) gives the Broncos a thumper as a runner. Jefferson is a big tailback (6-foot-1, 238 pounds) and is tough to bring down on the first hit. The Mississippi native excels in short-yardage situations, leading the team with five rushing touchdowns. Jefferson has racked up 56 carries for 235 yards with 4.2 yards per carry.

