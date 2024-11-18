Teams looking to get back into the win column battle in a key Mid-American Conference matchup when the Western Michigan Broncos face the Central Michigan Chippewas in MACtion on Tuesday night. Last Tuesday, Western Michigan fell 31-13 at Bowling Green, while Central Michigan dropped a 37-10 decision at Toledo. The Broncos (5-5, 4-2 MAC), who have lost two in a row and are one game out of first place, are 2-4 on the road this year. The Chippewas (3-7, 1-5 MAC), who have lost five straight, are 3-2 on their home field. The game will be for the Victory Cannon Trophy.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. Western Michigan holds a 53-39-2 edge in the all-time series, and has won five of the last six meetings, including a 38-28 win in Kalamazoo, Mich., last year. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under for total points is 56.

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan spread: Western Michigan -6.5



Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan over/under: 56 points

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan money line: Western Michigan -247, Central Michigan +199

Why you should back Western Michigan

Senior quarterback Hayden Wolff powers the Broncos offense. He has completed 166 of 245 passes (67.8%) for 1,962 yards and 16 touchdowns with seven interceptions and a 150.9 rating. He has thrown for 200 or more yards in four games, including a season-high 305 in a 59-31 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14. In that game, he completed 15 of 19 passes (78.9%) for three touchdowns with one interception.

Junior running back Jaden Nixon leads the rushing attack and is closing in on 1,000 yards. In 10 games, he has carried 123 times for 869 yards (7.1 average) and 12 touchdowns. He also has eight receptions for 71 yards. In the win over Bethune-Cookman, he carried 17 times for 189 yards (11.1 average) and two scores. He scored three touchdowns in wins at Buffalo on Oct. 19 and at Ball State on Oct. 5.

Why you should back Central Michigan

Senior running back Marion Lukes continues to be a weapon on offense for the Chippewas. In nine games, he has carried 133 times for 617 yards (4.6 average) and five touchdowns. He is coming off a 19-carry, 80-yard and one-touchdown performance in the loss at Toledo last week. Lukes has had two 100-plus rushing games this season, including a 13-carry and 118-yard effort in a 38-34 loss at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 19.

Junior wide receiver Chris Parker is Central Michigan's top receiver with 24 receptions for 308 yards (12.8 average) and three touchdowns. In last week's loss at Toledo, he caught five passes for 52 yards, including a long of 24 yards. He caught five passes for 79 yards (15.8 average) and two touchdowns in a 37-34 win over Ball State on Sept. 21. In a 52-16 loss to Florida International on Sept. 7, he had three receptions for 55 yards (18.3 average) and one score.

