Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 0-4; Western Michigan 4-0

What to Know

The Eastside and Westside will square off on Saturday when the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Western Michigan Broncos meet at Waldo Stadium at 2 p.m. ET. WMU has yet to lose; the Eagles, on the other hand, are desperate for their first victory.

WMU sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies last week. The overall outcome was to be expected, but NIU made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. WMU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but WR D'Wayne Eskridge led the charge as he caught seven passes for 134 yards.

WMU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Huskies' offensive line to sack the QB five times for a total loss of 15 yards. Leading the way was DT Ralph Holley and his two sacks. Holley now has three sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Central Michigan Chippewas last Friday, falling 31-23. EMU was up 20-6 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by QB Preston Hutchinson, who accumulated 365 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 57 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for EMU. K Chad Ryland delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next game looks promising for WMU, who are favored by a full 13.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Western Michigan's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Eastern Michigan's loss dropped them down to 0-4. WMU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 45.25 points per game. We'll see if the Eagles can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Michigan.