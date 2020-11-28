Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 0-3; Western Michigan 3-0

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at noon ET Nov. 28 at Waldo Stadium. WMU is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while NIU is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

The Broncos ran circles around the Central Michigan Chippewas last week, and the extra yardage (628 yards vs. 406 yards) paid off. WMU picked up a 52-44 win. QB Kaleb Eleby had a stellar game for WMU as he passed for five TDs and 382 yards on 20 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Eleby's 85-yard touchdown toss to WR D'Wayne Eskridge in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, NIU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Ball State Cardinals last Wednesday. The Huskies were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 31-25 to Ball State. Despite the defeat, NIU had strong showings from RB Erin Collins, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Tyrice Richie, who caught 11 passes for one TD and 108 yards. Collins' performance made up for a slower game against CMU two weeks ago.

WMU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

WMU's victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Huskies' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos rank ninth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only three on the season. Less enviably, NIU is stumbling into the contest with the 16th fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only three on the season. Northern Illinois fans had better hope their team can run the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Broncos are a big 20-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northern Illinois have won three out of their last five games against Western Michigan.