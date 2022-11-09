Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Western Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 2-7; Western Michigan 3-6

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will be returning home after a two-game road trip. WMU and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Waldo Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The Broncos didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 13-9 to the Bowling Green Falcons on Wednesday. RB Sean Tyler wasn't much of a difference maker for WMU; Tyler fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, NIU was hampered by 82 penalty yards against the Central Michigan Chippewas on Wednesday. NIU fell to CMU 35-22. The Huskies were down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by RB Harrison Waylee, who picked up 135 yards on the ground on 20 carries.

NIU's defense was a presence as well, as it collected one interception and three fumbles. S Jordan White picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

The Broncos are now 3-6 while NIU sits at 2-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: WMU ranks 20th in the nation when it comes to sacks, with 25 on the season. As for the Huskies, they come into the game boasting the 22nd fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at nine.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium -- Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last seven games against Northern Illinois.