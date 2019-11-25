Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model

It's a matchup between MAC West foes when the Western Michigan Broncos visit the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday night. The Broncos are 7-4 and can clinch a spot in the MAC championship game if they can pull out a victory behind speedy running back LeVante Bellamy and steady quarterback Jon Wassink. The Huskies wouldn't mind spoiling the party as they close out a disappointing season. They won the title game last year but have dealt with injuries and bad luck, falling to 4-7 with a 45-17 loss to Eastern Michigan last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Huskie Stadium. The Broncos are seven-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds, while the over-under is 56.5. Before considering your Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan picks, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois:

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Broncos -7

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 56.5

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Broncos -270, Huskies +212

WMU: QB Jon Wassink is 18-3 vs. non-Power Five teams in his career.

NIU: RB Tre Harbison topped 1,000 rushing yards for a second consecutive season.

The model knows the road team is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between the teams and Bellamy is a handful for any opponent. The 5-foot-9 senior is 10th in the nation with 1,284 rushing yards and leads FBS with 21 touchdowns on the ground. Wassink is 17th in the country in passing yards with 2,719 and has 19 TD passes. The Broncos have four players with at least 22 receptions, led by tight end Giovanni Ricci, who has 45 for 611 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Broncos are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after allowing more than 200 yards rushing in their previous game. Ohio amassed 216 on the ground, but the Broncos pulled out a 37-34 overtime victory before WMU's week off. Linebacker Treshaun Hayward is tied for fourth in the nation with 127 tackles for a defense that has forced 18 turnovers.

But just because the Broncos are playing for the chance at a MAC title doesn't mean they will cover the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan spread on Tuesday.

The Huskies are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss, and the setback against EMU was a microcosm of NIU's season. Backup quarterback Marcus Childers threw three interceptions in place of Ross Bowers, who missed the game as he continues in the concussion protocol, and he is not expected to play this week. The Huskies had been having success using both quarterbacks in recent weeks, but Childers is the running option and threw for just 99 yards. He did rush for 92, and running back Tre Harbison ran for 112 as NIU posted 239 on the ground in the loss.

The Broncos are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games, and the Huskies hope to extend that futility by making big plays on defense and special teams.

