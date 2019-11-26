Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from top model

The Broncos will be looking to seal their spot in the MAC title game when Western Michigan visits DeKalb to face the Northern Illinois Huskies on Tuesday night. A victory against the defending MAC champions would give the Broncos the West division title and a shot at Miami (Ohio). WMU is led by a balanced offense that is built around fleet-footed running back LeVante Bellamy, and the defense can cause havoc. The Broncos had a week off to prepare after a thrilling 37-34 overtime victory against Ohio, and kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Huskie Stadium. The Broncos are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds after the line opened at a touchdown, while the over-under is 51. Before considering your Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan picks, scope out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Broncos -8.5

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 51

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Broncos -330, Huskies +270

WMU: QB Jon Wassink is 18-3 vs. non-Power Five teams in his career.

NIU: RB Tre Harbison topped 1,000 rushing yards for a second consecutive season.

The model knows Western Michigan averages 36.0 points (16th in FBS). Bellamy averages 121.1 all-purpose yards per game, and quarterback Jon Wassink (2,719 yards, 19 TDs) has several other weapons to work with. Tight end Giovanni Ricci and slot receiver Keith Mixon each have 45 receptions. Mixon averages 28.1 yards on kickoff returns, and his only carry went for a 47-yard touchdown.

The Broncos have won two of their last three games against NIU, but they have lost five in a row in DeKalb. A WMU defense that has 32 sacks this season should be able to add to that total against a Huskies squad that has given up 22. The Broncos also are plus-seven in turnover margin and have taken the ball away 18 times. Seven of those takeaways were fumbles, and defensive end Ali Fayad has forced three, Treshaun Hayward has forced one and recovered one, and fellow linebacker Drake Spears has recovered two. Hayward leads the team in tackles with 127 (fourth in FBS).

But just because the Broncos are playing for the chance at a MAC title doesn't mean they will cover the Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan spread on Tuesday.

The Huskies are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss, and the setback against EMU was a microcosm of NIU's season. Backup quarterback Marcus Childers threw three interceptions in place of Ross Bowers, who missed the game as he continues in the concussion protocol, and he is not expected to play this week. The Huskies had been having success using both quarterbacks in recent weeks, but Childers is the running option and threw for just 99 yards. He did rush for 92, and running back Tre Harbison ran for 112 as NIU posted 239 on the ground in the loss.

The Broncos are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games, and the Huskies hope to extend that futility by making big plays on defense and special teams.

