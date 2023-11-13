Teams still holding out hope to become bowl eligible battle when the Western Michigan Broncos face the Northern Illinois Huskies in MACtion on Tuesday at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. The Broncos (4-6, 3-3 MAC), tied for second in the MAC West with Central Michigan and NIU, have won two in a row, but are just 1-5 on the road this season. The Huskies (3-3, 4-6 MAC), who have lost two straight, are 2-3 on their home field. Both teams need to win their final two regular-season games to get to six wins and become bowl eligible.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. WMU leads the all-time series 27-21, but the series is tied 12-12 in games played in DeKalb. The Huskies are 4-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 55. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on NIU vs. Western Michigan and just revealed its picks and MACion predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for Western Michigan vs. NIU:

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Northern Illinois -4

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 55 points

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Western Michigan +157, Northern Illinois -188

WMU: 7-3 ATS this season

NIU: 4-6 ATS this season

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi leads the Huskies offense. The six-year veteran, who started his career at Michigan State, has played the last three seasons at Northern Illinois. This season, he has completed 153 of 263 passes (58.2%) for 1,799 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been picked off five times, but has a rating of 123.1. For his career, he has passed for 6,943 yards and 40 touchdowns with 28 interceptions.

Junior running back Antario Brown is nearing 1,000 yards rushing. In 10 games played, he has carried 155 times for 916 yards (5.9 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 12 receptions for 52 yards and a score. His best game was a monster effort at Akron in a 55-14 win on Oct. 7. In that game, he carried 13 times for 280 yards (21.5 average) and four touchdowns. He carried 22 times for 167 yards (7.6 average) and a touchdown in a 37-31 loss at Central Michigan on Oct. 31.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback Hayden Wolff directs the Broncos offense. He has completed 113 of 168 passes (67.3%) for 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions and a rating of 139.4. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. In last Tuesday's 38-28 win over Central Michigan, he completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4%) for 333 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

Freshman running back Jalen Buckley powers the Western Michigan ground attack. He leads the team with 162 carries for 892 yards (5.5 average) and nine touchdowns. He also has 15 receptions for 139 yards (9.3 average). He has rushed for 100 or more yards in four games, including the last two weeks. In last week's victory, he carried 23 times for 117 yards (5.1 average) and two touchdowns. At Eastern Michigan in a 45-21 win on Oct. 28, he carried 25 times for 138 yards (5.5 average) and two touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 63 points.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?