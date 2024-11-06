The Western Michigan Broncos (5-3, 4-0) aim to clinch bowl eligibility when they host the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4, 1-3) in a mid-week MACtion matchup on Wednesday. The Broncos currently sit atop the MAC standings, and are riding a four-game winning streak. In its last outing, WMU beat Kent State 52-21. The Huskies are looking to snap a two-game losing streak and get back into the think of the MAC race. NIU lost to Ball State 25-23 in its last outing. WMU leads the all-time series 27-22, but NIU has won the last two matchups.

Kickoff at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The Huskies are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 52.5 points.

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Northern Illinois -1.5

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over/under: 52.5 points

Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois money line: Northern Illinois -127, Western Michigan +105

Why Western Michigan can cover

After opening the season with a 1-3 record, Western Michigan enters this matchup riding a four-game winning streak. The Broncos are currently in sole possession of first place in the MAC standings, and are 3-0 straight-up and against the spread in home games this season. WMU covered a massive 19-point spread as favorites in its last home game.

The Broncos are led by quarterback Hayden Wolff. The former Old Dominion transfer is in his second season with the program, and is a strong candidate for MAC Player of the Year honors. Wolff enters Wednesday's matchup with 1,586 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and three interceptions. The Broncos also lead the MAC in rushing behind standout running back Jaden Nixon (752 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns).

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the season when they defeated Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend in early September. The Huskies were 28-point underdogs in that matchup, but are listed as slight favorites in this game. NIU is 2-1-1 against the spread in road games this season.

The Huskies rank second in the MAC (trailing only Western Michigan) in total offense, averaging 397.1 total yards per game. Northern Illinois leads the conference in total defense and defensive scoring. The Huskies are allowing only 274.9 total yards and 17.6 points per game this season.

