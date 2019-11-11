Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 109-75 run

The Western Michigan Broncos look to continue their success against the MAC East Division when they visit the Ohio Bobcats on Tuesday. Western Michigan (6-4), which shares the lead in the West and is bowl eligible for the sixth straight year, has gone 46-18 against the East since the conference was split into two divisions in 1997. Ohio (4-5) trounced the Broncos 59-14 in Western Michigan last season to end its four-game slide in the all-time series, but lost 49-14 in their last meeting at Peden Stadium in 2015. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are one-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds, while the over-under is 64.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Ohio vs. Western Michigan picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The model knows the Broncos have been taking care of the ball lately. Western Michigan, which edged Ball State 35-31 last week to remain tied with Central Michigan atop the MAC West at 4-2, has committed only four turnovers in its last six contests. The Broncos have had success in the red zone in conference games this season, scoring on 19 of their 23 chances.

LeVante Bellamy has had no problem finding the end zone on the ground for Western Michigan, which has won its last two visits to Peden Stadium. The redshirt senior running back, who ran for three touchdowns last week, has rushed for at least one score in eight consecutive contests and two or more scores in four straight and six overall this season. Bellamy's 20 rushing touchdowns this year are the second-most in a single campaign in program history behind Jarvion Franklin's 24 in 2014.

But just because the Broncos can run the ball does not guarantee they will cover the Western Michigan vs. Ohio spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Bobcats rolled to a 59-14 victory at Western Michigan last season after losing four straight and six of the previous seven meetings. Ohio, which lost to MAC East rival Miami (Ohio) last week, has gone 73-43 in conference play under Frank Solich. The veteran coach's next victory will be his 111th, moving him past Herb Deromedi (Central Michigan, 1978-93) as the winningest coach in MAC history.

The Bobcats are averaging 36.8 points in games started by quarterback Nathan Rourke. The Canadian-born senior ran for a pair of scores against Miami to move him past Kalvin McRae for second place in program history with 46 rushing touchdowns. Ohio is almost automatic in the red zone, coming away with points on 33 of its 36 trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

