Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 109-75 run

The Ohio Bobcats attempt to complete their home schedule on a high note when they take on the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday. The Bobcats (4-5) are just 2-3 at Peden Stadium this season after posting a perfect 6-0 record at home last year for the first time since 1968. The Broncos (6-4) are looking to record their third straight win and keep their hopes alive for the MAC West title. Tuesday's MACtion is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 1.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ohio odds, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 62. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Ohio vs. Western Michigan picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Western Michigan vs. Ohio. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it's also generated a strong against the spread pick that cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that the Broncos have not posted fewer than six victories through their first 10 games of a season since 2013, when they began the campaign with an eight-game losing streak. LeVante Bellamy, the second Bronco since 2000 to record at least six multi-touchdown performances, has reached the 100-yard mark on the ground in four straight contests after rushing for 157 in last week's victory over Ball State.

Quarterback Jon Wassink is coming off a strong effort against Ball State. In that game, he ran for a career-high 131 yards, including a 60-yard scamper that nearly resulted in a touchdown. The redshirt senior produced the fourth 100-yard rushing performance by a quarterback in program history and first since Paul Jorgensen gained 128 against Northern Illinois in 1973. Western Michigan has recorded 66 victories since 2010, tied for the highest number in a decade in school history (1990s).

But just because the Broncos can run the ball does not guarantee they will cover the Western Michigan vs. Ohio spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Bobcats rolled to a 59-14 victory at Western Michigan last season after losing four straight and six of the previous seven meetings. Ohio, which lost to MAC East rival Miami (Ohio) last week, has gone 73-43 in conference play under Frank Solich. The veteran coach's next victory will be his 111th, moving him past Herb Deromedi (Central Michigan, 1978-93) as the winningest coach in MAC history.

The Bobcats are averaging 36.8 points in games started by quarterback Nathan Rourke. The Canadian-born senior ran for a pair of scores against Miami to move him past Kalvin McRae for second place in program history with 46 rushing touchdowns. Ohio is almost automatic in the red zone, coming away with points on 33 of its 36 trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

So who wins Ohio vs. Western Michigan? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ohio vs. Western Michigan spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.